Joint Township Memorial Hospital offering walk-in COVID-19 antibody testing

Another hospital in the region is offering antibody testing.
Grand Lake Health System started walk-in testing on Tuesday at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital's outpatient lab in St. Marys. No appointments are needed and no physician's order is required. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 6 a.m. until noon. There is a cost of $65 with results in about a day.
The blood test will detect the protein produced in the last stages of the virus which indicates the individual was likely infected with COVID-19 at some point. If positive these persons could help accelerate treatment by donating plasma at local blood banks. Anyone coming in for testing must pass a mandatory health screening and wear a mask.