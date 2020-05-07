Jordan appointed to committee looking at COVID-19 outbreak

A local congressman was placed on a U.S. House committee looking at the COVID-19 outbreak.
Representative Jim Jordan was placed on the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Jordan says he will work with his colleagues to help fight for truth and push back against the blatant attempt to use the coronavirus pandemic for partisan politics. He says the committee, which was set up by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, is a last-ditch effort to attack President Donald Trump after the impeachment failed. The 11-member committee is made up of 7 Democrats and 5 Republicans.
Media release from Congressman Jim Jordan’s Office: Today, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after being named to the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis:
“Thank you Leader McCarthy for the opportunity to work with colleagues to help fight for the truth and push back against this blatant attempt to use the coronavirus pandemic for partisan ends. There are currently numerous mechanisms in place to provide robust oversight of taxpayer money being spent in response to the crisis.
We fear this Select Committee is nothing more than the Speaker’s politicization of a crisis in a last-ditch attempt to attack the President after her impeachment sham and other witch hunts failed. The Oversight Committee and the other relevant committees are more than equipped to ensure accountability for taxpayers.
Instead of relying on them, Speaker Pelosi put Joe Biden’s key House advocate in charge of a powerful new panel that is more like an arm of the DNC than the U.S. Congress.”