Jordan gets Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Congressman Jim Jordan.
The 4th district representative has been one of the outgoing president's fiercest GOB allies. The highest civilian honor was presented to Jordan in a private ceremony at the White House. It comes as the president has been rewarding supporters with awards and appointing them to federal advisory boards and commissions before he leaves office. Jordan is the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. He was one of eight house lawmakers who were part of the President’s defense team in the Senate impeachment trial last year.