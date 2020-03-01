Josh Blakesley at the Lenten Trinity at St. Rose in Lima

The first night of the “Lenten Trinity” kicked off at St. Rose Church Sunday night with a performance from contemporary composer Josh Blakesley.
The “Lenten Trinity'' is a three-night celebration and honor of Jesus during the beginning of Lent. This event focuses on the traditional Lent practices of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. Josh Blakesley and his music partner tell the story of the sacrifice of Jesus. Blakesley says that glorifying God is just part of his journey.
“That’s the idea, it’s the calling of Matthew 28:18 where we say, where Jesus said ‘Go out, therefore, make disciples of the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Spirit,’ and so we take that literally. We’re doing that.”
This son-filled trio of programs will continue Monday and Tuesday night at St. Rose Church on North West Street. These events are free and open to the public.