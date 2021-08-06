Jr Fair members explain the hard work that you see in the show ring

The Auglaize County Fair is winding down to its last few days and livestock auctions started on Friday.
In the steer barn, you'll find 4-H junior fair members tending to their livestock and making sure they're comfortable before it's time to get ready for the show ring. The kids spend nearly all year preparing for this moment, hoping their hard work pays off. It's a long journey raising an animal, especially when that animal could grow over ten times your size! The kids in the junior fair work hard every day caring for their livestock, and work even harder to show them at the fair.
"Every day we go out in the morning and we rinse them, blow them, and then at night we walk them in our yard," explained Koryn Sutherland, junior fair member.
11-year-old Koryn Sutherland says that's just an everyday part of raising her steer and that's how she spent her summer preparing for the fair. And on the day of the showing, she'll make sure her steer is perfectly groomed.
"You have to put them in the shoot and first, you have to give them a bath so they're all clean, and then blow their hair all out, and then you have to put glue in their legs and make their legs look really big," said Sutherland.
All of the junior fair members agree that it's a lot of time and hard work that goes into it, but some kids have found different tips and tricks to get their animal to behave and cooperate.
"I use pop tarts, said Jack Davis, junior fair member. "They like the sweetness of it, it's kind of a treat, and they kind of connect you with treats and food, and my steer got the hang of it. He just started to realize 'oh this guy is nice, he ain't going to hurt me.'"
This young man raised not one but two steers for the fair this summer, and says even with his animal's stubborn attitude, they've come around and shaped up to be potential prize winners in the ring.
"You just got to keep working with them. Never give up, you just got to keep working, they'll get way better at it as time goes on," explained Davis.
The livestock auction is the end of their journey with raising their animal this year, but their next journey begins in just a couple of months when they spend the money from the auction on their next animal and start the process all over again.
Events will wrap up on Saturday, putting the 2021 Auglaize Fair in the books. The kids have a little bit of time before they start having to think about 2022.