JTD Hospital Foundation Awards Cindy Bruns Scholarships

June 27, 2023 Press Release from Grand Lake Health System: In 1994, Cindy Bruns was a young, vibrant, professional nurse working at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. Cindy unexpectedly passed away at age 26. In an effort to do something positive in Cindy’s memory, her co-workers and family decided to start a scholarship fund.
The Cindy Bruns Scholarship Fund is intended to assist other fellow Grand Lake Health System employees who need financial assistance to pursue their education. This group started their fundraising efforts by holding a simple bake sale. To date the bake sale and private donations have grown the scholarship fund. To date there have been 66 scholarships granted.
The 2023 scholarship recipients are:
• Brianna Cisco, Patient Care Technician. Brianna is studying at Wright State Lake Campus pursing her BSN.
• Teresa Eilerman, BSN, RN, inpatient psychiatric services. Teresa is pursing her degree as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.
• Melissa Fetters, RN, inpatient psychiatric services. Melissa is pursing her degree as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.
• Adalia Place, phlebotomist. Addie is pursing her degree as a medical laboratory technician.
• Tracy Smith, RT/RCP/BHA, Pain and Sleep Clinical Coordinator. Tracy is pursing a degree as a licensed mental health counselor.
The JTD Hospital Foundation and the employees of the Grand Lake Health System appreciate the devotion of this group. Their efforts provide educational support in Cindy’s memory for years to come.
If you would like to make a gift to the Cindy Burns Scholarship Fund or if you would like to learn how you can make a gift to the JTD Hospital Foundation, please call Julie Jacobs, Executive Director, at (419)394-33387 ext. 3574.