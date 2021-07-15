Jude Meyers named new Shawnee Local Schools superintendent

The Shawnee Local Schools Board of Education has announced the hiring of Jude Meyers as the district's new superintendent.
Meyers has worked for 38 years in education. He’s held administrative roles at various levels in multiple schools in northern Ohio. He has been the superintendent of Gallia County Schools since 2014. Before that, he was superintendent for 4 years at Old Fort Schools in Seneca County. He will be hired officially at the next meeting of the Shawnee board. He is expected to begin working on August 1st.