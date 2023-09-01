Judge Juergen Waldick shares his experience working in Ohio's Third District Court of Appeals

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An appeals court judge with ties to Allen County speaks on his transition from prosecutor to judge.
Third District Court of Appeals Judge Juergen Waldick previously served as Allen County's Prosecutor and Delphos law director before that. He spoke to the crowd at the Allen County Republican Luncheon today. He singled out the differences he sees now that he's a judge, after spending many years on the other side of the bench as a prosecutor.
"The job is completely different, even though they are both legal jobs. As a prosecutor, you know I was a hands-on prosecutor, I did trial work so I appeared in the courtroom and as an advocate, and now I am on the other side of the bench, and I'm asked to kind of review the work that other prosecutors and other attorneys, and I have done in various areas of the law, so that's the biggest change," explained Judge Juergen Waldick, 3rd District Court of Appeals.
The judge also spoke on the aspect he brings having been a prosecutor before he became judge of the Third District Court.