It now appears Ohioans will - NOT - vote, in the 2020 Primary Election on Tuesday. It has been a back and forth struggle Monday, but now, Ohio's top health official is expected to step in and order the polls closed.
Monday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he intended to suspend in-person voting for the primary election. And reset Ohio's primary to early June.
Then, early Monday evening, a Franklin County judge ruled against changing the date of the primary, meaning Ohioans - would - go to the polls on Tuesday and local elections officials began instructing poll workers to show up.
Just after 10 p.m. Monday, Governor DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a statement, once again, seeking to delay the primary and could have returned to the judicial system for an appeal. But, instead, they appear to have found a way to hold off the vote. DeWine and LaRose both say they are concerned not only for voters but the poll workers, many of whom could be considered in the high-risk group for exposure to the coronavirus.
As of now, Dr. Amy Acton is expected to issue an order that will mandate polling places are closed and Ohioans will NOT vote on Tuesday. But, once again, there could be a legal appeal to whatever is ordered concerning Ohio's primary election.
Statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on the March 17, 2020 Election
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Governor DeWine announced tonight the following:
"During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at a unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus. As such, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity."
Your News Now talked to Board of Elections officials Monday morning, who were preparing for the primary election; but just a few hours later, Governor Mike DeWine making the announcement that they are looking to delay in-person voting for the state's primary election for three months to let the coronavirus outbreak subside.
DeWine says he does not have the power to order the change, but some affected voters will file a lawsuit asking a judge to order it given the danger they would face if they had to go to the polls.
"After talking with the Secretary of State, talking with the Attorney General, talking with the Lieutenant Governor, that voting be extended until June 2, that no in-person voting occur today, but rather that in-person voting occur on June 2, and between now and then and now, absentee ballot voting be permitted," said Gov. DeWine. "This should extend the period of time so that people will not have to choose between their constitutional rights and their health."
The judge still has to rule on the order, and it is unclear what the absentee voting will look like between now and June, whether they will allow voting at the board of elections like before, or if it will be strictly by mail.
