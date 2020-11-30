Judge says Indiana man can stand trial for sexual-related charges

An Indiana man accused of inappropriately touching a young boy will be able to stand trial.
A judge has ruled that Douglas Obendorf can stand trial in Allen County. He received a competency exam from the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital and both attorneys agreed to the results. The report says Obendorf has a mental illness but is capable of understanding his case. He's been charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He's scheduled to be back in court in February.