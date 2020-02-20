Judge says no to Drain's request to change plea

A Hancock County man charged with killing his cellmate didn't get the change of plea he wanted.
A Warren County Common Pleas Court judge wouldn't allow 38-year-old Joel Drain to change his plea to no contest. Instead, the judge ordered Drain to get a psychological exam, before his case will move forward. Drain is facing a possible death penalty sentence if convicted of aggravated murder.
According to the Dayton Daily News, the judge wants Drain to be examined to make sure he has a decent idea of the potential consequences. Drain was already facing 38 years to life in prison for strangling a man to death in Hancock County in 2016. The judge has set a competency hearing for May to review the results of the exam.