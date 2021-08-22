Julia Miles retires from Head Start

A long time employee of Head Start retired on Friday (08/20/2021), and was paid tribute to for everything she’s done for the program.
A retirement party was held to celebrate Julia Miles and her time spent with Head Start in Lima. She’s worked for the education center for nearly 40 years, and has touched so many lives in that time.
Head Start says Miss Miles served as a great role model and leader for the children. Miles says that head start has been a big part of her and her family’s life.
Miles says, “They did as much for me as I did for them. They’ve been good to me. Head Start and Early Head Start has helped me grow, and raised my kids and everything. I’ve learned a lot.”
Miles will retire as a primary caregiver FSW.