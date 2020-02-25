Julia Slayton Trial: expert testifies bullet found in home came from Slayton's gun

The state moved quickly on the first day of Julia Slayton's trial for allegedly improperly discharging a firearm into a home.
On Sept. 4, 2018, Lima Police got two calls. One was for a woman shooting a gun off into the air at Willow Lake Apartments. At the same time, a call came in that a bullet flew into a Brower Road home. The prosecution called officers who responded to both and say they found Slayton with a gun in her hand. A firearm identification expert also testified the bullet found in the home, was fired from Slayton's gun that was recovered. During opening statements the state details what the resident of the home saw.
"She hears a crash in her house," Tony Miller said, an assistant Allen County prosecutor. "She goes to investigate and what she finds is the bullet had come through the outside of her house, the backside of her house, through a cabinet. So it came through the wall, through the cabinet hit another wall and came to rest on the floor."
The defense chose to hold off on an opening statement. The state rested to close out the first day and the defense will begin on Wednesday.