August 10, 2023 Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 354 calls for service in the month of July. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of July and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing, and we will get it back to you.
On 7-1-2023 officers responded to the 1100 block of Elida Ave. to investigate an alarm activation.
On 7-1-2023 a male called the police department in reference to an ex-girlfriend posting untruthful information about him on social media.
On 7-1-2023 officers were sent to Stadium Park, at the pool area, for a juvenile female who had sprayed pepper spray at other juveniles. The report was forwarded to the Juvenile Court Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.
On 7-1-2023 officers were dispatched to two separate residences in reference to fireworks being shot off.
On 7-2-2023 a female called from the 500 block of Moening St, to report someone shot off fireworks and damaged her patio furniture.
On 7-2-2023 Delphos Police Officers assisted Delphos Fire and Rescue with a male who was unresponsive in the bathroom at a business on W. 5th St.
On 7-2-2023 a male called to report that someone damaged his Ford Truck while it sat at a friend’s house in the 600 block of W. 1st St.
On 7-2-2023 a female called reporting a vehicle that cut her off and threw things at her car while traveling on Elida Rd.
On 7-3-2023 a female called requesting a report in the 700 block of Wayne St. The female reported that someone broke her car window.
On 7-3-2023 a male came to the police department to report that his wife’s ex-fiancé is harassing him.
On 7-3-2023 officers were advised of a Domestic Disturbance in front of a business in the 200 block of Elida Rd.
On 7-3-2023 officers became aware of a male, Steven J. Diltz, who had an active warrant. Diltz was located and taken into custody.
On 7-3-2023 officers took a report for a female who believes that she was the victim of a scam from her landlord.
On 7-3-2023 a female came to the police department to report a possible protection order violation that she has against her ex-boyfriend.
On 7-3-2023 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Jackson St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 7-4-2023 officers were dispatched to Stadium Park for an altercation. Officers arrived and found that the altercation was over a parking issue.
On 7-4-2023 officers were sent to the 1000 block of N. Main St. for an unwanted guest at a residence.
On 7-4-2023 officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. 5th St, for an altercation at a business. The altercation was verbal only.
On 7-5-2023 officers were advised of a missing juvenile from the 800 block of N. Clay St. A short time later the juvenile was located.
On 7-5-2023 officers were sent to the 900 block of Moening St, to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
On 7-6-2023 officers responded to the 100 block of W. Cleveland St, after a female called reporting that her boyfriend wouldn’t let her leave the residence.
On 7-6-2023 officers were made aware of an active warrant out of Allen County for 35-year-old Eric Smith of Delphos. Smith was located a short time later and taken into custody.
On 7-6-2023 officers met with a male in the 900 block of Spencerville Rd. in reference to threats he is receiving from his brother.
On 7-7-2023 officers were notified of a possible domestic violence/hostage incident in the 200 block of Douglas St. Officers responded and, after some time, were able to locate a male and female at the residence. Both stated that they were arguing but nothing physical occurred.
On 7-7-2023 officers spoke with a male who stated that his mom was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. Officers arrived and gathered details for the investigation.
On 7-8-2023 officers assisted Delphos Fire and Rescue who responded to a residence in the 500 block of S. Main St, for a female who was unresponsive. The female was transported to the hospital for a suspected drug overdose.
On 7-8-2023 officers met with a male at the police department who reported that his vehicle was stolen from the 1000 block of Lima Ave. Officers gathered all of the information and entered the vehicle into a law enforcement database.
On 7-9-2023 officers were sent to the 800 block of Skinner St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers left but were sent to the 900 block of Superior St, as the same couple continued to argue. The male and female were separated.
On 7-9-2023 a female called the police department to report that her son had taken his deceased father’s vehicle without her permission and would not return it.
On 7-9-2023 officers were sent to the Delphos pool after receiving a call from a female stating that she was being threatened by another female.
On 7-9-2023 officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Cass St, for a Burglary complaint. A male at the residence stated that his son, who no longer lives at the residence, broke in and stole items. The incident is being investigated by the Detective Bureau.
On 7-10-2023 officers were sent to the 900 block of Elida Ave, to assist a male in looking for his daughter who had run away from his vehicle.
On 7-10-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of E. Cleveland St, to perform a well being check on a female that had not been heard from.
On 7-11-2023 officers met with a female in the 800 block of W. 3rd St, who reported being recently assaulted by her father. The report was taken and forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.
On 7-12-2023 officers assisted Delphos Fire and Rescue in the 100 block of S. Clay St, for an unresponsive male. The male was treated for a suspected drug overdose and refused further treatment. A police report was forwarded to the subjects probation officer for a probation violation.
On 7-12-2023 officers responded to the 800 block of Skinner St, for a report of a dispute. A female at the residence had a disagreement with a male renting her a room. Both parties were advised of the eviction process.
On 7-12-2023 officers received a complaint of juveniles shooting a house with air soft guns. The juveniles were located, and their parents were notified.
On 7-13-2023 officers were sent to the hospital to speak with a female who was reporting a sexual assault that she claimed happened in Delphos. After further investigation by the Detective Bureau, it was determined that the assault actually occurred in Van Wert. The case was turned over to them.
On 7-13-2023 officers were dispatched to the Old Lincoln Inn in reference to a Domestic Dispute. The altercation was verbal only as the male just wanted to retrieve his property.
On 7-14-2023 officers spoke with a female in the 1000 block of Lima Ave, who reported receiving threatening text messages from her son to be ex-husband.
On 7-14-2023 a female called from the 600 block of W. 1st St, to report that her ex-boyfriend was following and had been posted untrue information about her on social media.
On 7-14-2023 officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of E. 2nd St. The residents there reported that several firearms were missing from the home.
On 7-14-2023 officers were sent to the 500 block of Fort Jennings Rd, for a Domestic Dispute.
On 7-15-2023 officers were asked to assist Van Wert PD in located a female who was threatening to harm herself. The female was located back in Van Wert.
On 7-15-2023 officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Skinner St, for a Domestic Dispute. Officers arrived and found probable cause to arrest a male, Kyle Jack, for Domestic Violence. Jacks was transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 7-16-2023 a female called the police department wanting to report her ex-boyfriend violating the conditions of a protection order that she has against him.
On 7-16-2023 a female called reporting several juveniles in her area knocking on doors and running away.
On 7-17-2023 a female called to report that her son had come home after taking a drug and had to be taken to the hospital. The drug was taken in Van Wert and the case was turned over to them.
On 7-17-2023 a male came to the police department to report that he received a text message stating his debit card was locked. It was determined that this was an attempted scam.
On 7-17-2023 a male came to the police department to report that someone is trying to extort money from him by distributing photos of him if he doesn’t send money.
On 7-18-2023 officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Clime St, for a report of a Domestic Disturbance.
On 7-18-2023 a female came to the police department to file a report. She stated that she received notification of a past due bill from an account that she never opened.
On 7-18-2023 officers spoke with a male who stated that he is a mail carrier and is being threatened by a resident where he delivers.
On 7-19-2023 officers were sent to perform a well being check on a female in the 300 block of S. Main St. The female was located and wished to go to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
On 7-19-2023 a female called to report her 15-year-old daughter missing from the 400 block of S. Clay St. The juvenile appeared to not be in any immediate harm and had left on her own. The juvenile was entered into a law enforcement database as missing. The juvenile was located approximately two weeks later and returned to her mother.
On 7-20-2023 a male called from the 700 block of N. Main St to report lights on in an abandoned residence.
On 7-21-2023 officers spoke with a female in the 100 block of Hunt St, who report receiving harassing text messages from another female.
On 7-21-2023 a female called the police department to report that her ex-boyfriend had violated a protection order that she has against him.
On 7-21-2023 officers were sent to the 500 block of Jackson St, to investigate a Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and found probable cause to arrest the male, Carl Claybaugh, for Domestic Violence.
On 7-22-2023 officers spoke with a male in the 800 block of N. Clay St, who reported that someone stole an item from him.
On 7-22-2023 a female called the police department to report that someone had thrown an item at her car. The female followed the car for a short distance but was unable to get the license plate information.
On 7-22-2023 officers were sent to the 700 block of S. Adams St, for a Theft report. A male there reported items stolen from his property.
On 7-22-2023 officers were sent to the 500 block of Fort Jennings Rd, for an unknown complaint. Officers arrived and found that a female was threatening to harm herself. The female was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
On 7-23-2023 officers were contacted by a female who stated that someone attempted to access her debit account.
On 7-24-2023 a female in the 200 block of W. Clime St, reported a possible Burglary attempt at her residence after finding pry marks on her back door.
On 7-25-2023 officers responded to the 300 block of W. 5th St, in reference to a neighbor dispute.
On 7-26-2023 a female called to report unwanted messages she has been receiving from a male she met online.
On 7-26-2023 officers assisted the Adult Parole Authority in arresting a male, in the 900 block of N. Washington St, on a parole violation.
On 7-26-2023 a male requested a report in reference to being denied entry into a business with a service animal. It was found that the male was allowed to enter the store, but the service animal could not be in a shopping cart.
On 7-27-2023 officers received a complaint of a male possibly stealing an item on N. Washington St. The male was observed by officers fleeing the area. Officers did locate the male and the item in his possession. A victim later came forward identifying the recovered item. Theft charges are being reviewed at this time.
On 7-28-2023 officers were sent to the 300 block of E. 3rd St, to investigate a residential alarm activation.
On 7-28-2023 officers spoke with a female in the 600 block of N. Main St, who reported having a dispute with a neighbor over her daughter using his driveway.
On 7-29-2023 a female called the police department requesting that officers perform a well being check on her friend whom she could not get ahold of.
On 7-29-2023 officers were sent to the 600 block of W. 7th St, for a complaint of loud music.
On 7-29-2023 officers were dispatched to the Old Lincoln Inn in reference to a Domestic Dispute. Officers took a report, and it was forwarded to the Van Wert Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible charges.
On 7-30-2023 a female called to report that her mother had been sending messages threatening to harm herself. The female was later located by family in Defiance.
On 7-30-2023 officers were sent to the 900 block of Lima Ave, for a female threatening to harm herself. The female was transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
On 7-31-2023 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of S. Main St, for an unwanted guest complaint.
On 7-31-2023 a male called to file a report of his ex-girlfriend taking money from his bank account.
On 7-31-2023 a male called to report a possible scam. The male was looking to rent a property in Delphos and was suspicious due to everything being conducted on social media.
On 7-31-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of Dewey St, for a possible Domestic Disturbance.