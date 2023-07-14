The Delphos Police Department received 396 calls for service in the month of June. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of June and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing, and we will get it back to you.
On 6-1-2023 officers were sent to the 800 block of Skinner St, for a male having possible mental issues.
On 6-1-2023 officers were dispatched to 1600 block of Gressel Dr, to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
On 6-1-2023 a male called in reference to hearing noises in an abandoned building in the 900 block of Elida Ave.
On 6-1-2023 officers spoke with residents in the 500 block of Lima Ave, who stated their neighbors are harassing them.
On 6-1-2023 officers were sent to a business in the 200 block of Elida Rd. for a possible altercation.
On 6-2-2023 officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Fort Jennings Rd, for a Domestic Violence complaint. Officers arrived and, after investigating the incident, found probable cause to arrest the male, Rogelio Roblero, for Domestic Violence.
On 6-2-2023 officers were called to assist in a child custody exchange.
On 6-2-2023 officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of Elida Ave. to investigate a Theft by employee complaint.
On 6-3-2023 a male called the police department to report being harassed by a female through telecommunications.
On 6-3-2023 officers responded to the 800 block of Skinner St, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 6-3-2023 officers spoke with a female who wanted to report that her soon to be ex-husband was harassing her through text messages.
On 6-3-2023 officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Clime St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 6-3-2023 a female reported being the victim of a theft. She had received a refund check at a prior residence and the new tenants cashed it.
On 6-3-2023 officers were sent to the 700 block of N. Peirce St, for a possible Domestic Disturbance.
On 6-3-2023 officers took a report from a female in the 500 block of Euclid Ave, in reference to her vehicle being damaged.
On 6-3-2023 officers met with a male who stated that he is being harassed on Facebook.
On 6-4-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of W. Clime St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 6-4-2023 officers were requested for a civil standby for property removal in the 200 block of Holland Ave.
On 6-4-2023 officers were sent to Stadium Park after receiving a complaint of a possible fight involving five males.
On 6-5-2023 officers took a report for damage done to a window in a business in the 200 block of W. 5th St. A contractor’s trailer also sustained damage.
On 6-5-2023 a female came to the police department to report suspicious person’s walking through a residential area in the 200 block of Elida Rd.
On 6-5-2023 a female called the police department to report witnessing an altercation between a male and a female in a pickup truck.
On 6-6-2023 a female called to report seeing a person damaging her vehicle before fleeing the area.
On 6-6-2023 officers were sent to the 500 block of Gressel Dr, to investigate an alarm activation at a business.
On 6-6 2023 officers met with a male in the 700 block of Harmon St, who reported that someone had damaged his vehicle.
On 6-6-2023 a female contacted the police department to report that someone unknown to her had gained access to her food stamp card and stole the money from it.
On 6-6-2023 officers were sent to search for a male that was threatening to harm himself.
On 6-7-2023 a female called to report that she is being harassed by a former friend.
On 6-7-2023 officers spoke with a home health nurse who reported that one of her patients was missing medication.
On 6-7-2023 a female called the police department to report that her boyfriend was not allowing her to leave the residence in the 1000 block of Lima Ave.
On 6-7-2023 officers were sent to the 200 block of W. 5th St, for a group of people involved in an altercation.
On 6-8-2023 officers met with a male in the 1300 block of S. Bredeick St, who reported that someone pulled a gun on him while he was riding his bicycle. Officers found that the incident occurred outside of the city limits.
On 6-9-2023 officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Peirce St, to look for suspicious persons in the area that had knocked on the door of a residence and caused damage.
On 6-9-2023 a male called the police department to report that someone was attempting to scam him on-line.
On 6-9-2023 a male called the police department requesting assistance during a child custody exchange.
On 6-9-2023 officers were sent to the 800 block of S. Main St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 6-10-2023 officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. 2nd St, to investigate a Domestic Disturbance.
On 6-11-2023 officers took a report from a female who stated her daughter was threatened by her stepbrother while at her fathers for visitation.
On 6-12-2023 officers met with a male in the 800 block of Skinner St. He stated that a friend, who is staying with him, hit him and threatened him. The complainant just wanted his friend to leave.
On 6-12-2023 officers met with the owner of storage units who reported that multiple units had been broken into.
On 6-12-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of E. 2nd St, for an ongoing loud music complaint.
On 6-13-2023 officers were notified that a female who had a warrant issued through the Delphos Police Department had been located in a neighboring county. Officers proceeded to that location and took the female, Kayla Price, into custody.
On 6-13-2023 officers met with a male in the 600 block of N. Main St, in reference to damage done to his vehicle.
On 6-14-2023 officers were dispatched to an abandoned 911 call in the 500 block of S. Canal St.
On 6-14-2023 officers were sent to the 800 block of Suthoff St, to investigate a 911 hang up call.
On 6-15-2023 officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Main St, after receiving a complaint of a stolen vehicle from United Equity.
On 6-15-2023 officers took a report from a male, in the 400 block of N. Canal St, who stated that someone stole a mobility scooter from his property.
On 6-15-2023 officers were sent to a business in the 1100 block of Elida Ave, in reference to four juveniles inside causing a disturbance.
On 6-16-2023 officers were dispatched to Waterworks Park after someone reported a possible Domestic altercation inside of a vehicle.
On 6-16-2023 officers were sent to the 300 block of W. 8th St, to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
On 6-16-2023 officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of N. Canal St, after receiving a complaint of someone knocking on the door and trying to enter the residence.
On 6-17-2023 officers were sent to the area of N. State St, and W. 2nd St, after someone report shots fired in the area.
On 6-17-2023 a female called in reference to her adult son causing a disturbance at her residence in the 700 block of S. Main St.
On 6-17-2023 a male called the police department to report that a female was trying to get him to violate a protection order that she had filed on him. The female was charged with Telecommunications Harassment.
On 6-17-2023 a female reported being the victim of a sexual assault. The case is being investigated by the Detective Bureau.
On 6-17-2023 a male called the police department to report seeing two suspicious persons behind his residence in the 700 block of Moening St.
On 6-18-2023 officers responded to the 400 block of E. 6th St, for an abandoned 911 call.
On 6-18-2023 officers were sent to the 500 block of S. Clay St, for a Domestic Dispute.
On 6-18-2023 officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Fort Jennings Rd. for a hang up 911 call.
On 6-18-2023 officers were requested in the 100 block of S. Cass St, to assist in a child custody dispute.
On 6-19-2023 officers spoke to a female in the 600 block of E. 4th St, in reference to her identity being stolen and loans being obtained using her personal information.
On 6-19-2023 officers were sent to the 700 block of Fort Jennings Rd, to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
On 6-21-2023 officers proceeded to the 700 block of E. 2nd St, to investigate a report of possible gunshots or fireworks in the area.
On 6-21-2023 a male called the police department to report that he was the victim of an on-line scam in which he sent the scammer a large sum of money.
On 6-21-2023 officers met with a female in the 700 block of N. Canal who reported that someone accessed her bank account and made on-line charges using her debit card.
On 6-21-2023 officers were asked to perform a well being check on an elderly female who was possibly the victim of abuse.
On 6-212-2023 a female called to report that she let her grandson take her vehicle and he has not returned it.
On 6-21-2023 officers were notified of a male acting strangely, walking in the 1100 block of N. Main St. The male was transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
On 6-21-2023 officers were advised of a juvenile female being the victim of a dog bite in the 700 block of W. Clime St. The case was forwarded to the Dog Warden’s office.
On 6-21-2023 an employee called from a business in the 200 block of W. 5th St, reporting that a female customer was there causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
On 6-22-2023 officers were sent to the 900 block of Superior St, for a possible Burglary. Items were removed from the residence possibly by a previous tenant.
On 6-22-2023 officers were requested to perform a well being check on a female in the 1100 block of Elida Ave, who had been in a vehicle for a long period.
On 6-22-2023 officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Clime St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 6-23-2023 a male called the police department to report items stolen from his storage unit.
On 6-23-2023 officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of Suthoff St, for suspicious subjects looking in the windows.
On 6-23-2023 officers took a report from the owner of a business in the 1100 block of Elida Ave. in reference to a subject stealing items from the store.
On 6-24-2023 a female contacted the police department to report her ex-boyfriend following her home. Officers met with the female and explained how to obtain a protection order.
On 6-24-2023 a female reported being the victim of sexual assault and being kept at a residence against her will. The case is being investigated by the Detective Bureau.
On 6-24-2023 officers were advised of a suspicious vehicle driving around a business in the 200 block of Elida Ave.
On 6-25-2023 officers were sent to the 2000 block of N. Main St, to investigate an alarm activation at a business.
On 6-25-2023 a female called to report witnessing a male and female involved in an altercation in a vehicle.
On 6-26-2023 a female called to report that a previous roommate had caused damage to her home while removing property from the residence.
On 6-26-2023 a male called to report that someone had used his credit card information to make on-line purchases.
On 6-26-2023 officers were sent to the 1100 block of N. Main St, for an abandoned 911 call.
On 6-26-2023 officers were asked to perform a well being check on a male who sent text messages to a female indicating he may harm himself.
On 6-27-2023 officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Jefferson St, after a male reported being threatened by another male.
On 6-27-2023 officers met with a road crew worker on S. Main St, after being harassed by a resident in the area.
On 6-27-2023 officers met with a female who wished to report on-going physical abuse by her boyfriend. The female requested information on obtaining a protection order.
On 6-27-2023 a female called the police department to report that her neighbors were on her property after she put up no trespassing signs.
On 6-27-2023 officers were sent to the 700 block of E. 3rd St, to investigate a 911 hang up call.
On 6-28-2023 a female called the police department to report that bicycles were taken from her property in the 100 block of W. Cleveland St. The female advised that she did locate the bicycles left at a nearby business.
On 6-28-2023 a female called the police department to report that her juvenile daughter is possibly being sexually harassed by her employer.
On 6-29-2023 a female came to the police department to seek advice on obtaining a protection order or eviction order for her live-in boyfriend who is exhibiting threatening behavior.
On 6-29-2023 officers were sent to speak with a male who reported as possible protection order violation involving his soon to be ex-wife.
On 6-29-2023 officers on patrol observed a male, Nathaniel Dudgeon, walking on E. 5th St. Officers had prior information that Dudgeon had an active warrant out of Hardin County and took him into custody.
On 6-29-2023 a male advised officers that a person on-line was threatening to leak explicit pictures of him if he did not send them money.
On 6-29-2023 officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Spencerville Rd, in reference to a Domestic Violence complaint. Upon arrival officers were advised that a male, Todd Carby, had threatened a family member with a firearm. Carby was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail.
On 6-30-2023 officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Clime St, to speak with a female. She reported that the property manager was attempting to remove their vehicle. The female was advised that it is a civil issue.
On 6-30-2023 officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Moening St, to investigate a 911 hang up call.