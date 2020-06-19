Juneteenth protest in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center Park

This afternoon, an event to celebrate Juneteenth was held at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center Park.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. Organizers held a celebration for the holiday, but also a peaceful protest that included speakers from the community, activities such as kickball, and a raffle. While the event was to celebrate freedom, it was also a time to protest for equality.
Len Archibald, who attended the event said, “The murder of George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor, you know we are starting to really understand that black America still has a long way to go to reach the level of equality that they feel that they deserve, that they feel they have been fighting for, for over 400 years.”
This is the 155th year of Juneteenth.