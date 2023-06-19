Junior fair members take the reins as competitions are underway at the Putnam County Fair

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - As the fair gets underway, so did the competitions. The participants in the equestrian program got theirs off on the right foot, or should we say hoof. Our Katie Honigford tells us all about it.
It was a busy day in the Putnam County Horse Arena, as the participants were ready for a day full of competitions. Before they started riding, they had to show just how well the horse and participant work together in showmanship. Charlotte Hilty and Jackson work all year round to get ready for competition. When it comes to showmanship, they know what the judges are looking for.
"They look for like you are setting up and being like stops, hard stops. You really have to put your shoulders back and you just really have to be crisp, and you need to look like, you need to keep your head up and have fun," says Charlotte Hilty.
She is looking forward to competing with Jackson in both showmanship and riding.
"He is just a good quiet horse," adds Charlotte. "He's very gentle with me. He doesn't buck. He is a good-trained horse."
For Sophia Hilty, what makes for a good team in the arena is the connection between the horse and rider.
"You have to have a deep bond with your horse, so that really helps," says Sophia Hilty. "If you have a deep bond you find it fun and you can actually do stuff more with your horse."
While she takes part in the showmanship, Sophia and Henry look forward to the riding competitions the most.
"He really listens, he is very aware, he just is very technical and will do everything," adds Sophia.
The Hiltys and the other competitors at the Putnam County Fair have a busy week ahead and they are hoping that their hard work brings home the champion banner.