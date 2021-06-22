Junior Fair members thankful for full crowds at the Putnam County Fair

As anyone around here can tell you, a big part of any fair here in Ohio is all of the junior fair members showing off their animals. The kids say getting to the fair after the hard work, and actually having people able to watch them in person this year has been pretty uplifting.
It’s no easy feat to get to the fair every year for the junior fair members that are showing animals. From feeder calves to goats, it’s a day-by-day process to make sure that everything is ready to go once June rolls around.
"We work them in showmanship and we have to feed them every, day exercise them, get them clean water, otherwise they won't really drink it," said Cole Kleman. "We walk them from our road and back, that way they have plenty of exercise."
But all of that is well worth the effort as these junior fair members say the perseverance and determination they’ve learned through raising animals will help them go far in the future... or learning lessons a little closer to home, like Avery Hoorman, who snagged a grand champion title.
"The biggest thing I learned is probably just helping out my family, because they are what help me to get grand champion," said Hoorman.
And it’s pretty nice to be able to show off your work in front of others too. That wasn’t the case last year as restrictions kept large crowds from attending the Putnam County Fair, so having people there in the stands makes a big difference for the kids down in the show arena.
"It’s nice to be back to normal, because last year there was barely anybody who came and watched," said Hoorman. "This year, everyone comes up to you, shakes your hand, and says congratulations - it’s a good feeling overall."