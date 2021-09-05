Junior Fair shows at the Hancock County Fair

The Hancock County Fair is in its last days, and judging for the junior fair has begun.
The Livestock Show Arena was filled with people taking a close look at each of the animals. One of the unique things about the Hancock County Fair is that Junior Fair members and the general public are welcome to come judge the animals for themselves.
It’s a way to get everyone involved in the Junior Fair, even if you’re not a member. Even parents of the 4H kids are just as excited to be a part of the fair as the kids are.
Kim Munsey, a Junior Fair mom says, “I took hogs growing up through 4-H for 10 years and so getting my oldest one currently involved with it has been amazing, just getting back into the barns and getting back into the groove of doing it all.”
Her son Gage Musey has enjoyed being a part of the fair for his second year. He says, “It’s really fun to judge and show and all of that.”
Monday is the last day of the fair but there’s still plenty of events planned that you can check out.