Jury decides on charges of retaliation on day two of Kenneth Richey trial

Kenneth Richey has been found guilty on four counts of retaliation for threats made in online videos.
The judge decided to dismiss a majority of the charges due to controversial wording in the indictment. The jury heard testimony from the victim in the case and Richey's wife. Karen Richey gave her testimony via Zoom Tuesday morning. She says Richey has referred to Basinger in the past as the man who ruined his life.
Following her, Basinger took the stand and recounted his experience with Kenneth. Basinger says he first got threats soon after being assigned to prosecute Kenneth in 1987. He again was threatened in 2011 by a phone call which resulted in Kenneth's conviction. Including the threats from 2019, Basinger says he is scared and takes precautions every time.
"In that letter, he stated that he wanted to kill me," said Basinger. "He stated he wanted to hire someone to kill me. He concocted some sort of code and mixed up the letters in the words and I think his exact verbiage was 'Find somebody who will kill Basinger the prosecutor, so that he may rot in hell.'"
The defense attorney says the state didn't meet the burden of proof, saying they don't show Richey's intent or that he knew the threats would get back to Basinger.
"Clearly he's been mad at the man," said Gregory Meyers, defense attorney. "Nobody here's stupid, we know that. But when he holds back the name, what we know from other witnesses, Randy Basinger included, that there are other people against whom he has held anger."
Richey will be sentenced next month.