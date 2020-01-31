Jury still in deliberation, no verdict yet for Kenneth Cobb

The jury hasn't made a decision yet if 60-year-old Kenneth Cobb is innocent or guilty of the charge of murder.
The jury returned to deliberations on Friday morning, by watching an interview that Cobb made with the Lima Police Department. For now, they are still weighing all the evidence in the case. Cobb is charged with the shooting death of Branson Tucker more than a year ago during an after-hours dice game. Cobb admitted to shooting Tucker but claims the shooting was out of self-defense.
The jury is trying to decide if he's guilty or not on the charges of murder and felonious assault charges. We will update as soon as the verdict comes in.