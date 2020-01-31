Jury still in deliberation, no verdict yet for Kenneth Cobb

The jury hasn't made a decision yet if 60-year-old Kenneth Cobb is innocent or guilty of the charge of murder.

The jury returned to deliberations on Friday morning, by watching an interview that Cobb made with the Lima Police Department. For now, they are still weighing all the evidence in the case. Cobb is charged with the shooting death of Branson Tucker more than a year ago during an after-hours dice game. Cobb admitted to shooting Tucker but claims the shooting was out of self-defense.

Jury still in deliberation, no verdict yet for Kenneth Cobb

The jury is trying to decide if he's guilty or not on the charges of murder and felonious assault charges. We will update as soon as the verdict comes in.

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.