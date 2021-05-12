Just a small gesture like listening can save a life

A student at Lima City Schools West Junior High is recognized for her efforts that saved a life of a Lima resident.
Jasmine Walker was on her way to school when she noticed a woman who looked as if she was in distress. She just had a gut feeling and asked her mother to turn the car around so they could go back and see if the woman was OK. She was not and Jasmine took the time to listen and get help.
Jasmine Walker explains what happened, “Well, I decided to talk to her for a while, while my mom called the police. She told me the full story about everything. She told me how hurt she was about everything that happened.”
Rick Skilliter is the Director of PASS (Prevention Awareness Support Services) and can’t say enough about Walker’s action and that she saved a life. “Everybody can make a difference in this community. For a young girl with no training to recognize something that’s not right, sat something to her family and ask for somebody to do something, just a remarkable young woman.”
Walker is only 15 years old and is still processing that her actions saved a life. She says she just didn’t want to see someone that unhappy. The award was presented by the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties. They say the woman was showing signs of distress that may have led to suicide. May is Mental Health Awareness month.