Juvenile and Probate Judge Glenn Derryberry won't run for re-election

Allen County will be seeing a different face on the bench in juvenile and probate court come 2021.
Democrat Judge Glenn Derryberry has decided not to run for another term on the bench. He's been juvenile and probate court judge since 2007. Prior to that, he served as a magistrate for 18 years. Simply put, Derryberry says he doesn't want to be working at 75 years old when the next six-year term would end. He and his wife will look to do some relaxing and visiting children in Orlando and Boston. Derryberry does expect to keep busy in some way, but no plans have been set yet.
"It's a gratifying job to take on because you're helping people to resolve issues and resolve problems," said Derryberry. "And I think we've made a difference in people's lives. I think we've changed the arc of some people's lives, particularly at juvenile court. So I've really enjoyed that aspect of the job."
Magistrate Todd Kohlrieser is a likely candidate who has begun the process to run for the position. Derryberry's term ends in February 2021.