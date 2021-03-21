Kalida church presents stations of the cross for Easter

A church in Kalida is displaying the stations of the cross in their neighborhood with the help of local artists.
Fourteen paintings line the whole block that St. Michael Catholic Church sits on. This is the first time the church has put out the stations for Easter, and it was thanks to parishioners with artistic talent.
In just two weeks from asking the community to help out with the stations, the church received all 14 paintings ready to be displayed. The artists range from school students all the way to professional local artists.
Father Mark Hoying says, “It’s a nice thing to know that people were willing to take care of their community and have that spiritual kind of side to our community too.”
The stations of the cross will be on display until Easter. People are also welcome to come to view them at night when the stations are lit up.