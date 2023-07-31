Kan Du Group asking for donations to make their facility more accessible to those who have difficulty with mobility

LEIPSIC, OH (WLIO) - A local organization that supports developmentally disabled adults is seeking financial contributions to ensure that they can provide a safe environment for everyone.
The Kan Du Group in Leipsic caters to adults with developmental disabilities by providing day and vocational habilitation services. They take pride in their diverse offerings and are working towards making all areas of their facility accessible for everyone.
"We are raising money for our courtyard to make it wheelchair accessible. As of right now, it's just a stone brick, though it is a hot mess because we have it all lifted up, but we need to make this wheelchair accessibles for all of our individuals to use," explained Pamela Stephens, Kan Du supervisor.
The courtyard sits between the Kan Du facility and the town's community center, providing a convenient link and a pleasant spot for everyone to enjoy.
"It's going to be $5,700. The company out of Findlay, A&W Concrete, will be putting in the sidewalk in for us. They're putting a sidewalk in the front, doing a patio in the middle, and taking the sidewalk all the way in the back," added Stephens.
If you want to donate, please visit the Kan Du Group's website at kandugroup.org. Currently, individuals who use wheelchairs and participate in the group face mobility difficulties and would greatly appreciate any assistance.
"It's hard to get out there, it's too small," stated Malcolm Rodney, Kan Du Group member.
"Please please help us and make it wheelchair accessible," asked Marty Cardell, Kan Du Group member.
On Friday, August 4th, the Kan Du Group will be having a garage and bake sale with proceeds going towards the group's $5,700 goal. Days later on August 10th, they will be hosting an open house for members of the community to come by and see the products that the group has made.