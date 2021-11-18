Ohio State Lima recognizes an alumni and avid supporter with the Violet Meek Town and Gown award.
Karen Grothouse is the 2020 recipient of the award. They couldn’t recognize her last year because of the pandemic. The town and gown award is named for retired Lima dean Violet Meek who was an avid supporter of the community and promoted growth in the partnership between the university and the area it serves. Grothouse also exhibits those same qualities and she is glad to give back to Ohio State Lima, because of everything that university has given to her.
“I went to school to get my undergraduate and my master’s degree, so they gave me a lot from the beginning,” says Grothouse. “Ever since then, for me it has been important for me to give back and hope that students can enjoy everything that I got to enjoy back in the day. Businesses can enjoy the productivity of the students going through here at a wonderful and affordable education.”
Grothouse’s father Bob Schulte was also a recipient of the Town and Gown award.