Kaye steps down as executive director of Downtown Lima Inc.

After nearly two decades, the executive director of Downtown Lima Inc. is stepping down.
Aubree Kaye announced today at Lima Mayor David Berger’s media briefing that she is leaving. Kaye has been one of Lima’s biggest cheerleaders as she has worked to get downtown Lima as a destination stop. In the last 17 years she has been instrumental in rebranding the downtown as a place to eat, shop and play. With many events under her belt she will fondly remember the addition of the always sold out Lantern Tours in the fall.
Kaye goes on to add, “It’s fun to see people each year come in and explore the downtown finding out about the history and you know paranormal stuff. That event alone is just a highlight every year and I’m proud to leave it in the hands of DTL and I’m sure they can it on and find some new places to tour and look through and continue it on.”
Kaye says she is proud of where Downtown Lima Inc. is at and where it is going. She also says new blood and new creativity will be good for the organization. Her resignation is immediate and a search for a new executive director will begin by the board.