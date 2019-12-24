You could be dreaming of a white Christmas, but the chances of getting one are small and we're not just talking about this year.

Keep dreaming of a White Christmas, because the odds are against it

According to the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana which covers most of West Central Ohio, since 1901 there is a 37% chance of seeing an inch or more on the ground on Christmas Day. And if you are looking for some snow to fall on Christmas to add a little something to your holiday celebration, those odds are even worse.

"You have a just a 1% chance of having 6 or more inches on Christmas Day, you have a 3% chance for 3 inches or greater. You move up slightly to 7% chance to have at least 1 inch on Christmas Day and for having less than an inch on upwards you got a 9% chance. So chances are fairly low for a significant amount of snowfall,” said Brentley Lothamer, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

With those odds, we may have to call in a favor from 'you know who' to get a white Christmas next year.

