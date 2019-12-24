Keep dreaming of a White Christmas, because the odds are against it

You could be dreaming of a white Christmas, but the chances of getting one are small and we're not just talking about this year.
According to the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana which covers most of West Central Ohio, since 1901 there is a 37% chance of seeing an inch or more on the ground on Christmas Day. And if you are looking for some snow to fall on Christmas to add a little something to your holiday celebration, those odds are even worse.
"You have a just a 1% chance of having 6 or more inches on Christmas Day, you have a 3% chance for 3 inches or greater. You move up slightly to 7% chance to have at least 1 inch on Christmas Day and for having less than an inch on upwards you got a 9% chance. So chances are fairly low for a significant amount of snowfall,” said Brentley Lothamer, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
With those odds, we may have to call in a favor from 'you know who' to get a white Christmas next year.