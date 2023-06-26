Keep your four-legged friends safe, secure, and away from fireworks

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Dog owners should take extra precautions to make sure their pets are safe and secure for the upcoming holiday.
With the Fourth of July around the corner, many are ready to celebrate with a little red, white, and boom. While we may enjoy watching the fireworks, dogs often find them stressful. The loud noises can scare them. Allen County Dog Warden Julie Shellhammer recommends not bringing to fireworks shows. Instead, it's best to leave them at home where they're more at ease and safer.
"That is one of the biggest times of the year for us to have dogs running loose is the Fourth of July. It goes on for weeks, not just one day, so make sure your pet is secure. Make sure you have it tied up, chained up, in the fence, in the house with music playing, radio, TV, anything for distractions to kind of help cover up that noise," suggested Julie Shellhammer, Allen County Dog Warden.
Shellhammer says if your dog does run off or if you find a stray dog, you can contact the Allen County Dog Warden's Office at (419) 223-8528.