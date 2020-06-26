Keeping kids active this summer is the goal of Active Allen County

While many summer camps and children’s activities have been canceled or have become virtual, Activate Allen County wanted to make sure kids stay active this summer.
On Friday, the group handed out bags alongside SAFY’s meal distribution. The bags were made possible by donations from Paramount Advantage, Mercy Health, and the Chamber. The contents will give kids the chance to be creative, inquisitive, and active.
Kalya Monford with Activate Allen County explains, “So we’re able to provide some sidewalk chalk, jump rope, skip-bos, and some hula hoops. Just different things to get them outside, get them active, and to be able to enjoy the outdoors while proper social distancing and keeping safe.”
This was the only time they will be handing the bags out with SAFY but they will continue meal distributions at least until the start of the school year.