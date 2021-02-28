Keeping watch of UK variant in Ohio

Ohio officials are going to be on the watch for new COVID-19 variants as the state starts to relax restrictions on events and gatherings. As of February 25th, there were 19 confirmed cases of the U.K. variant in Ohio., mostly around Cincinnati and Cleveland. Governor Mike DeWine says it could be the dominate strain in the state by the end of March.
DeWine also announced that outdoor sports like baseball and soccer can have 30% attendance at games and soon the state will also be releasing information about regulations for proms, graduations, fairs, parades and festivals, because of the decrease in new COVID-19 numbers.
“I’m optimistic, I think we are moving in the right direction, but we just need to be careful as we move forward. We have to do it with good commonsense and base it on the science we know. We can do the things, or at least most of the things that we want, but we need to do it carefully,” says Gov. DeWine.
DeWine says they will be watching closely the number of people going to the hospital and doctor with COVID symptoms and other factors to see what could be allowed beyond March.