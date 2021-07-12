Keeping your home safe while away on vacation

As more families hit the road for vacations this summer, it is important to remember how to avoid scams when away. The Better Business Bureau of West Central Ohio recommends making sure you have reservations for everything you may need on vacation. From flights to rental cars, and places to stay. They also suggest double checking those confirmations so there are no surprises upon arrival.
Although making sure everything on the trip is in order, keeping your home safe while away is important too. There are a few things you can do for peace of mind while you're gone.
"If you don't stop your mail and you don't stop your newspapers, then what happens? You have newspapers all over your porch. Somebody driving by is going to see those and they know you're not going to be home," explains Cheryl Parson, Branch President of The Better Business Bureau of West Central Ohio. "They'll also notice if maybe your habits changed. Are there not lights on at all times? Put your lights on a timer. Different things like that."
Parson says there is one thing to especially avoid when on vacation to keep your home protected.
"Definitely do not post on Facebook that you're going out of town, that you're going on vacation," says Parson. "And don't post the pictures or anything like that. Wait until you get home and everything."
This time of year is very busy for trips, so Parson encourages travelers to be patient and proactive when planning.