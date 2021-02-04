Keeping your pets warm through the low temperatures

While the already cold temperatures are expected to continue dropping, the Hancock County Dog Warden wants to remind pet owners to make sure their furry friends are kept warm and safe inside.
Temperatures for this weekend and next week are predicted to dip into the single-digits. Pet owners should be making sure their animals are not being exposed to the cold for long periods of time.
Dana Berger, the Dog warden and humane officer in Hancock County says to only have your animals outside long enough for them to do their business, and do not forget about letting them back in. Just like humans, pets run the risk of catching frostbite too.
“Especially short-haired dogs, they get cold a lot quicker than the long-haired dogs," says Berger. "They just don’t have the insulation. Smaller dogs will really get cold quick.”
If you see animal mistreatment or think that an animal has been left outside for too long in Hancock County, you can call 419-423-1664 and ask for animal control to check it out