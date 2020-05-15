Kenneth Richey facing more charges of retaliation

Kenneth Richey is facing more charges for making threats against a former Putnam County judge.
The Putnam County Grand Jury has indicted Richey on 12 counts of retaliation, four counts of violation of a protection order, and one count of tampering with evidence. He is currently in the Putnam County Jail on similar charges from an incident where he took to Facebook to make threats against Randall Basinger, who served as the prosecutor for his murder conviction of the 1986 death of a 2-year-old Columbus Grove girl.
Richey's murder case and conviction gained international attention and he was released from jail when his conviction was overturned on appeal after serving 21 years in jail. A special prosecutor has been brought in to handle his new case and investigated the new charges. A jury trial has been set for July.