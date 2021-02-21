Kenton home devastated by fire, thousands of dollars in damage to surrounding homes

A major house fire in Kenton totaled one home and left two others with thousands of dollars in damage Sunday morning.
Just before 5:30 am on Sunday, the Kenton fire department got a call from a neighbor that the house next door was on fire on the 400 block of W. Columbus St. They responded to the call, along with mutual aid from four additional fire departments to tackle the flames.
When they arrived, the home where the fire started was fully involved. A second house to the East had a fire in the upper part of the home, and the siding was on fire on a third house to the West.
As of 3 pm Sunday afternoon, Kenton fire officials were still on the scene containing smoldering debris. Investigators say that they suspect the fire started from something overheating on the front porch, but they are still working on a definite cause.
The home in the middle, where the fire started, is a total loss. The two surrounding homes have an estimated $50,000 worth of damage. All three homes were occupied at the time of the fire, but luckily there were no injuries.