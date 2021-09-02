Alcohol may be the reason behind a man causing two separate crashes which damaged five vehicles in Hancock County.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about the crash around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. The sheriff's office says it started when a woman driving an SUV on U.S. 68 was hit by a Kia Soul as she tried to turn into a business. Deputies identified the Kia Soul's driver as 26-year-old John Drumm of Kenton. They say when the crash happened, Drumm sped away from the scene in his car.
Once Drumm made it to North Main Street, he ended up behind a tractor-trailer. That's when he tried to pass the truck on the double yellow center lines and another tractor trailer hit his car. The collision pushed his Kia Soul into the tractor-trailer he attempted to pass and the car hit a third tractor trailer.
Drumm was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The sheriff's office doesn't believe he was wearing a seat belt. Drumm was cited for improper passing, leaving the scene, passing in a no-passing zone, and OVI.
Press Release from Hancock County Sheriff's Office: On September 2, 2021, at 1009 hours, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multiple vehicle injury crash on North Main Street, near Wardwell Street in the Village of Arlington.
Through investigation, it was learned that Ashley L Winters (age 27) of Findlay Ohio, was traveling south on US 68 in 2021 Chevrolet Blazer between CR 24 and CR 25. Ashley attempted to turn into a business and was struck by a vehicle that had attempted to pass her. The driver of this vehicle was later identified as John R Drumm (age 26) of Kenton, Ohio. John was also traveling south on US 68 in a 2011 Kia Soul. Once the vehicle’s crashed John fled the scene at a high rate of speed southbound on US 68.
Once John reached North Main Street, near Wardwell Street in the Village of Arlington, he came behind a 2003 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was also traveling southbound. The tractor-trailer was being driven by Frank Teichroeb of Springfield, Ontario, Canada. John attempted to pass on the double yellow center lines and was struck by a 2020 International tractor-trailer, that was traveling north on North Main Street. The second tractor-trailer was driven by Juan J Gandara (age 61) of Del Rio Texas. The collision pushed his vehicle into the trailer of the semi he was attempting to pass. Johns vehicle then struck a third tractor-trailer, a 2007 Volvo, driven by Richard Benabou (age 46) of Chicago Illinois, who was also traveling north on North Main Street.
John was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Appleseed Joint Ambulance District for injuries sustained from the crash.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash and John is not believed to of been wearing a seat belt.
John was issued a citation for improper passing and leaving the scene for the first crash. John was issued a citation for passing in a no-passing zone and OVI for the second crash.
Also assisting at the scene were R & A Towing and Ed’s Towing, and the Arlington Fire Department.