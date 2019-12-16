A Kentucky man and his passenger were killed in a two-car crash in Van Wert County late Sunday(12/15/19) afternoon.
A press release says both people died from their injuries. Sheriff's officials say the driver was on Liberty Union Road and failed to stop at the stop sign. He was hit on the passenger side by the car driven east on Van Wert Willshire Road. The other driver had serious injuries and was taken to Van Wert Hospital and later life-flighted to Mercy Health-St. Rita's. The sheriff says the crash is still being investigated.