ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing multiple murder charges waives his right to a speedy trial.
26-year-old Kenyatta Washington was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault. He signed a time waiver in Allen County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning and his trial has been set for October.
In April, Lima Police Officers found 28-year-old Romelo Blackman and 18-year-old John Dyes shot to death at a home on West McKibben Street. Plus, that same night, 21-year-old Shondale Mayo Jr. was found shot at a home on South Roberts Avenue. He was taken to the hospital for treatment while Washington fled to Louisiana, and was later arrested and brought back to Ohio. Washington's next hearing is set for August.