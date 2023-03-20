Kessler Estates hosts its second quarterly senior wellness expo

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local senior living center holds a wellness expo providing resources for older adults and their families.
Kessler Estates held its second quarterly senior wellness expo with guest speakers and representatives providing beneficial information regarding various topics such as health and finical information. The living center prides itself on continuously educating its residents and wishes to extend the same efforts to the community.
"Our first one was actually last quarter so each time it gets a little bit more and more. We're hoping by the third quarter that we'll be able to really amp this up and make it a big thing for Lima to have, you know, like out into the parking lot complete with food trucks and everything. So it can be not just a senior event but like a family thing where families can come in and see what they can do for their grandparents or their parents," said Shay Lynne, community relations director.
If you did not have the chance to attend today, Kessler Estates Senior Living will be holding its third quarterly senior wellness expo sometime this summer.