LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local senior living center holds a wellness expo providing resources for older adults and their families.

Kessler Estates hosts its second quarterly senior wellness expo

Kessler Estates held its second quarterly senior wellness expo with guest speakers and representatives providing beneficial information regarding various topics such as health and finical information. The living center prides itself on continuously educating its residents and wishes to extend the same efforts to the community.

Kessler Estates hosts its second quarterly senior wellness expo

"Our first one was actually last quarter so each time it gets a little bit more and more. We're hoping by the third quarter that we'll be able to really amp this up and make it a big thing for Lima to have, you know, like out into the parking lot complete with food trucks and everything. So it can be not just a senior event but like a family thing where families can come in and see what they can do for their grandparents or their parents," said Shay Lynne, community relations director.

Kessler Estates hosts its second quarterly senior wellness expo

If you did not have the chance to attend today, Kessler Estates Senior Living will be holding its third quarterly senior wellness expo sometime this summer.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima! Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.