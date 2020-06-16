Keys to Black Wealth to hold virtual finance summit

The Keys to Black Wealth is holding a virtual financial summit with the hopes of supporting the black community through talking about wealth building.
Keys to Black Wealth has held events in-person in the past, but due to COVID-19, this summit is being held virtually instead, from June 19th to the 21st. Topics covered at the event will include real estate, digital assets, investment, and more.
Organizers also wanted to recognize the significance of holding a summit supporting people of color on Juneteenth.
"Juneteenth is the notation of freedom, and there’s no such freedom without financial freedom itself," said Frank Cage, co-founder of Keys to Black Wealth. "We understand the importance of Juneteenth, and we also understand importance of safety and staying home during this time and taking some precautions, and wanted to make that available for everyone."
For a full list of speakers and to purchase tickets, visit www.keystoblackwealthsummit.com