Kiarris Laws fires second court-appointed attorney before sentencing

A convicted kidnapper has moved to have a new attorney. Kiarris Laws and his attorney agreed they can no longer work together. His attorney says communication has broken down to the point it's ineffective. Laws had fired another court-appointed attorney back in October. Laws was found guilty by a jury of aggravated burglary, two counts of kidnapping with firearm specifications, and having weapons under disability. He mentioned he wants a retrial but was told he can't appeal until after his sentencing on January 27. A hearing will be scheduled next week to finalize a new attorney for Laws.

