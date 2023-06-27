Kids and teens get a chance to read to therapy dogs to boost literary confidence

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - A local library offers an excellent way for children and teens to earn reading time alongside some furry friends.
The Bluffton Public Library has joined Pet Partners to offer a unique and compelling reading program for children developing their reading skills. Through this program, children can read aloud to therapy dogs, an experience that boosts their confidence and self-esteem. Today, in the presence of two friendly dogs, Sam and Max, the kids took turns reading their favorite books, enjoying the benefits of this innovative and engaging approach to learning.
"They're relaxed to read. They don't like to read to an adult, and it sometimes makes them nervous. Dogs don't care how they read, how fast or how slow, if they miss words, they don't care as long as they're just reading to them. You know they'll usually go to sleep while they read," explained Helen Bibler, Pet Partners evaluator and therapy dog owner.
The Bluffton Public Library, located at 145 S Main Street in Bluffton will be hosting a Summer Family Storytime starting at 10 a.m. on June 28th. No registration is required.