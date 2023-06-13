Kids and their families get to check out a multitude of vehicles during "Touch a Truck" event in Delphos

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - The rain stopped just in time for many kids and their families to enjoy an afternoon full of fun!

The Delphos Public Library hosted "Touch a Truck" at the Delphos Eagles as part of their "All Together Now" theme where community helpers and their vehicles are highlighted. Kids had the opportunity to hop into a fire truck, two military vehicles from the Ohio National Guard, a wrecker, a semi, the new Allen County RTA trolley, and so much more. While the kids had a blast sitting in the driver's seat and even honking the horn, organizers say this event can spark future career interests.

"The one thing that I really like about stuff like this is it puts a face to the people in our community, so they don't have to be scared of people that are like maybe in the firefighter suits, or maybe they've never been on a trolley for the RTA. And also, they can also say 'Wow, this truck is really cool.. maybe that is something I want to do one day,' so a little bit more vocational careers versus like college-bound careers which is cool," said Rachel Strahm, youth services library at the Delphos Public Library.

Touch a Truck is part of the Delphos Public Library's summer reading program. You can find out more information about that program by visiting the Delphos Public Library's website.

