Kids at the Lima Family YMCA enjoy visit from the Easter Bunny

The Easter Bunny making a stop at the Lima Family YMCA Friday morning.
As part of the “Y’s” no school day program, Peter Cottontail caught up with the kids at the pool where he tossed out Easter eggs for them together. The “Y” holds several of the no-school days a year to help families out when school isn’t in session due to a holiday.
Aquatics Director April Dorman explains, “It’s just really neat to get the kids active cause on some no school days maybe their parents have to work and we’re giving them the time to engage with each other and giving them a time to have fun.”
Friday was the last no-school day for this school year. They will start back up in the fall.