Kid's Day at the Putnam County Fair

Kids were able to enjoy some time at the Putnam County Fair on Tuesday for free.
Tuesday was Kid's Day at the fair, and there were plenty of activities catered towards the younger crowd at the fairgrounds. One of those was the "Best Celebration Ever" put on by Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational group that encouraged families to come to the entertainment tent and have a conversation about God.
"As they go through, we tell them the story of God's great love for them, and how they can choose that to be their own story, and we also give them tokens as they go through," said Kathleen Needler, a coordinator of the event.
For the older fairgoers, Senior Day at the Putnam County Fair will be held on Thursday, June 24th.