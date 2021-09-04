"Kids Dream Day" at the Van Wert County Fair

The Van Wert County Fair is almost to an end but not without one of their staple events.

Kids Dream Day at the fair invites families out to experience what life is like when you get to work on a farm. Kids were able to take the wheel of a giant tractor or get their shot at controlling an excavator.

The Van Wert Farm Bureau has been putting this event on for around 10 years and it always gets the kids excited.

Scott Deitering, vice president of the Van Wert Farm Bureau says, “Every year there’s a kid that comes from Fort Wayne and he’s just full of questions, ‘This is what you do every day?’ and ‘This is fun.’ It’s just neat to see, neat to experience.”

You can have your chance at driving a tractor on Sunday at the Van Wert county fair during their last day.

