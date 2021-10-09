Kids Fall fest in St. Marys

Over in St Marys kids were enjoying a free fall fest.
The St. Marys Life Center of Auglaize County put together a day of fall fun for families to come out and enjoy. The fall festival brought out a large crowd to Armstrong Park to enjoy the festivities. Kids activities and food were provided, and there were several local agencies on site as well.
Alison Sorenson, the site director of the St. Marys Life Center of Auglaize County says, “Just give people a chance to come out and have some free fun and do something like that. It’s so expensive nowadays to have a family, and especially to go out and do fun things and this is just something that we can host locally, provide all the fun and all the food, and just keep it simple that way.”
The St. Marys Life Center says they also wanted to promote the opening of their new location with this event, and will hold an open house for it in the future.