Kids Fest brings families and Putnam Co. agencies together

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - An Ottawa event continues to connect parents and their kids with a variety of agencies while also having some fun. The Ottawa Cultural Committee put on “Kids Fest 2023” on Saturday as a way to give families the chance to connect and discover local organizations and businesses that provide services or activities for kids. There were 25 different agencies that provided activities for the kids, including games and art.
While the day was filled with plenty of things to do, committee members are glad to see that people are excited to help them continue the mission they started three years ago.
“There wasn’t any event in the Ottawa area that helps families get connected to the programs that are around here. So this is a great way to come out on a summer morning, the weather is always great and it’s shaded in the park and for families just to be able to see what is offered for them and their kids in the community,” says Mary Burgei, Ottawa Cultural Committee.
Burgei says that she is thankful for the support from the different agencies and businesses that continue to make Kids Fest a success.