Kids get a chance to learn all about trees and the benefits they provide at JAMPD camp

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A tree has the ability to provide benefits to all life on Earth and trees are the topic of summer camp in the parks.
"Three Cheers For Trees" has youngsters learning about different species of trees, what they provide to not only humans but also animals while enjoying the outdoors. The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District hosting the 2-day camp at the McLean Teddy Bear Park. The kids are learning through reading, puzzles, and play.
"We went on hikes. We did fun stuff. We talked about what the trees give us. And we got to play and we got to have lunch here. We talk a little bit more. We played on the playground and everyone came and picked us up," said Josey Black.
"They're part of nature and they're very good to nature. Because, they give air and they're always giving air," stated Carter Phillips.
"We went on a hike. That was my favorite thing. Um, some, I forget. I keep forgetting," commented Nathan Sizemore.
"About trees give us air. Um, they give us food to eat and they give us honey," added Reylyn Hughett.
