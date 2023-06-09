Kids get an up-close education about animals at the Auglaize County Library

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Exotic animals were in Wapakoneta to teach kids about critters they may not see in their own backyards.
Indiana WILD held a live animal show at the Auglaize County Library. Those who hosted the event hope that this gives kids and their families a new perspective seeing these types of animals up close and personal.
"I really want them to first be entertained, and then I want them to be educated about animals, I want them to have some contact with animals because so few times these days are kids actually interacting with things other than a touch screen. So to touch actual physical animals that you would find sometimes in a zoo, many times are in a zoo, is really really great," stated Mark Kohlhorst, animal presenter.
During the event, kids were able to hold the animals as well as pet them, as they learned fun facts such as their natural habitat and what they eat.